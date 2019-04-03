What Does Easter Smell Like To You? Yankee Candle Has An Idea Or Two!

Yankee Candle has released two new limited-edition fragrances for Easter! Do they smell like cannnnnnnnnnnnndy!??!?!?

Kind of! One flavor is a green candle called “Easter Basket” that has a fruity smell of lime, Brazilian orange and patchouli.

The other candle is pink and is called the “Rainbow Shake.” This candle has a whiff of pineapple, cinnamon, and almonds.

The candles will have your home smelling wonderful for 110 to 150 hours and are available for a limited time and so far the reviews have been favorable.

Do you like to have candles burning in your home? What’s your favorite candle scent? I like anything that smells like vacation! I like beachy, salty, coconuty and I also LOVE Christmas candles!!