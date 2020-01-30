What Do You Think Of Ozzy’s PETA Ad? Ewwwwww! Yet Powerful!

**I am LOVING Ozzy & Post Malone’s “Take What You Want”!!

The rest of the world may be concerned that his Parkinson’s diagnosis could mean the end for Ozzy Osbourne, the 71-year-old rocker says he isn’t.

In his first interview since revealing he’s suffering from the disease, Osbourne admits he does think about dying — but he doesn’t worry about it. “Am I happy now? No. I haven’t got my health,” he tells Kerrang! magazine. “That thing knocked the sh*t out of me, man, but I’m still here. In fact, I worried about death more when I was younger than I do now. I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that’s so f***ing hard sometimes.”

In spite of the challenges Osbourne is facing, he says he’s already improved by leaps and bounds — and he says working on his new album, “Solo Man,” helped speed up his recovery. “If you saw me at the beginning of last year, you’d think I was f***ed,” he says. “But I honestly think making this album is the best medicine I could have had. I was doing something, something I like to do. I wish I could do more, but it just felt great.”

Do you think Ozzy’s going to go through with his upcoming tour? What do you think of his new music?