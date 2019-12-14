What do you decorate your Christmas tree with – Ornaments? Lights? A snake??

A woman in Australia received a huge surprise when she found a 10-foot python in her Christmas tree.

Leanne Chapman and her partner came home from work to a loud commotion of birds. When they went to the balcony to see what was going on, they found the snake slithering around the tree.

Luckily for the people, the tree and the snake were outside. After a few hours, the snake departed the tree.

Have you ever found any critters in your Christmas tree or in any holiday decorations that have been stored for a year?