What Do You Call That Thing? If It’s “Manhole”, You Can’t Call It That In San Francisco.

One U.S. City has reportedly adopted an ordinance to replace some terms with gender-neutral words in the city code.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Berkeley, California will remove the words “she” and “he” and replace them with “they,” also, the words “manpower” and “manhole” will become “workforce” and “maintenance hole.”

The vote passed unanimously to replace more than two dozen commonly used terms, say goodbye to “craftsmen” in the city code, only the words “craftspeople” or “artisans” will be used.

How far will this ordinance go when it comes to addressing gender issues? Should Berkely council have spent time on more important matters or do you consider this a top issue around the country? What city or town will follow?

