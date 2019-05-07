What Did You Think Of The Met Gala Red Carpet Last Night?!

Just plain WOW! Who was your favorite? I must say – Kasey Musgrave’s hair dryer purse was close to the top of my list of favorites!
From firework to chandelier! @katyperry lights up the #MetGala red carpet. #MetCamp #KatyPerry
Show stopper. 💥 @iamcardib stuns on the red carpet. #MetGala #MetCamp #CardiB
Tipping our hat to @janellemonae. 🎩 #MetGala #MetCamp #JanelleMonae
Oops. We couldn’t resist. 🤷♀️ @haileesteinfeld enters the #MetGala #MetCamp #HaileeSteinfeld