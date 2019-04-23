What Are You Watching Right Now?

I know I’m late to the party on this one – it’s already 4 seasons in – but I can’t stop watching Schitt’s Creek! OMG it’s hilarious! I am in love with the Rose family and I have a serious crush now on Dan Levy!!! He plays son David and he really IS the son of Eugene Levy who plays Johnny Rose.

Catherine O’Hara plays Moira Rose a retired soap actress and Annie Murphy plays PERFECTLY the spoiled daughter Alexis Rose.

If you haven’t watched this yet – it is an absolute MUST! It’s past 4 seasons are on Netflix and I promise you’ll be loving it!