What Are The 11 Most Popular Lies Restaurant Servers Tell Customers?

Look, there’s a lot of pressure on restaurant servers through a shift.
They have to put on a brave face and sometimes straight-up lie to customers.
Here are 11 of the most popular lies restaurant servers have admitted to telling customers, courtesy of Eat This, Not That:
-
- 1) I’m doing great!
- 2) The kitchen got your order wrong
- 3) Sorry, the milkshake machine is broken
- 4) I have a great table for you
- 5) We just need to switch the keg
- 6) I’m in training
- 7) It was a pleasure serving you!
- 8) I’ll take your suggestion to the chef
- 9) Well, my favorite thing on the menu…
- 10) Sorry, we’re short-staffed tonight
- 11) Oh, this wine will be perfect with that!
Do you have funny stories from working in the service industry? Have you told customers any lies like these?