What Are The 11 Most Popular Lies Restaurant Servers Tell Customers?

Look, there’s a lot of pressure on restaurant servers through a shift.

They have to put on a brave face and sometimes straight-up lie to customers.

Here are 11 of the most popular lies restaurant servers have admitted to telling customers, courtesy of Eat This, Not That:

    • 1) I’m doing great!
    • 2) The kitchen got your order wrong
    • 3) Sorry, the milkshake machine is broken
    • 4) I have a great table for you
    • 5) We just need to switch the keg
    • 6) I’m in training
    • 7) It was a pleasure serving you!
    • 8) I’ll take your suggestion to the chef
    • 9) Well, my favorite thing on the menu…
    • 10) Sorry, we’re short-staffed tonight
    • 11) Oh, this wine will be perfect with that!

Do you have funny stories from working in the service industry? Have you told customers any lies like these?