"What an amazing ride": Adam Levine posts message after announcing "The Voice" departure

Michael Muller/NBCFollowing the news that he would be departing The Voice after 16 seasons, Adam Levine posted a lengthy statement on Instagram.

He began by thanking the show’s creator, Mark Burnett, and reminisced about the very first season of the show eight years ago.

“We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going,” Adam writes. “After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘there's some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’”

He continues, “It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

Adam goes on to thank “every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with,” host Carson Daly, the crew, the contestants, and everyone who has supported the show along the way.

He particularly singles out his bromance partner, Blake Shelton, who’s been a coach with him since the beginning.

“I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it,” he writes about Blake. “Our friendship is and always will be one for the books.”

He tells returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to “take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon.”

Adam concludes with a message to the fans: “For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING…What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much.”

Gwen Stefani will replace Adam in the red chair when The Voice returns to NBC for season 17.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.