DailyMail revealed the bride-to-be is registered at Gearys Beverly Hills, the go-to luxury department store for the rich and famous!

The hotel heiress’s wish list – which consists of luxury designer brand housewares – is worth about $61,254

On request is a single 8×10 sterling silver picture frame by Buccellati priced at a staggering $3,200, as well as a Baccarat Abysse Vase for $4,885!

Check the whole list here!

(DailyMail)