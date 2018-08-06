We’ve Got A New Colonel Of Chicken!

In the always-changing rotation of actors playing KFC’s role of “The Colonel,” Jason Alexander is getting his turn. That’s right. George Costanza is “The Colonel.”!!!!

The fried-chicken chain made the official announcement on Monday morning. Alexander will be promoting the chain’s $20 Fill Ups, KFC’sbucket-centric takeout bundle intended to feed a group.

George Hamilton, Darrell Hammond, and Reba McEntire are among those that have played the iconic figure of the fast-food chain.

KFC began the ad campaign featuring Colonel Sanders back in 2015. Who has been your favorite depiction of “The Colonel?”