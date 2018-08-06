We’ve Got A New Colonel Of Chicken!
By Tracy St. George
|
Aug 6, 2018 @ 5:15 PM

In the always-changing rotation of actors playing KFC’s role of “The Colonel,” Jason Alexander is getting his turn. That’s right. George Costanza is “The Colonel.”!!!!

The fried-chicken chain made the official announcement on Monday morning. Alexander will be promoting the chain’s $20 Fill Ups, KFC’sbucket-centric takeout bundle intended to feed a group.

George Hamilton, Darrell Hammond, and Reba McEntire are among those that have played the iconic figure of the fast-food chain.

KFC began the ad campaign featuring Colonel Sanders back in 2015. Who has been your favorite depiction of “The Colonel?”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Miley and Liam Won’t Be Walking Down The Aisle…Like Ever. These Celebrities Are Rejecting Social Media! Call for Nominations: Take Your Hat Off to a Local Nonprofit Hero Justin Timberlake Defends P!nk Canceling Concert For Sickness & Beach Day Win a copy of “NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC! – VOLUME 67”! 10 Stars’ Birth Names Revealed!
Comments