We’ve Been Pronouncing Ariana Grande’s Name Wrong!

O-M-G!

We have been pronouncing Ariana Grande’s last name wrong. Her last name should be pronounced “Gran-DEE.”

During an interview she said it was her brother’s idea to change the pronunciation of her last name. Gran-DEE is the pronunciation her grandfather preferred.

This revelation came to light when the host asked her if she was going to change her last name when she married Pete Davidson or hyphenate her last name. She said she would eventually like to use Ariana as her stage name and drop the Grande but immediately changed her mind due to her grandfather and wanting to keep that part of him.

What word or name do you constantly mispronounce?