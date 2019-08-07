West Palm Beach “Summer In Paradise Cone-y Island” Update

August 1, the games and prizes were originally postponed until this week’s Clematis by Night, instead, the prizes and activities will be saved for future fun this fall.

Due to the severe weather and flash flood warnings over the past week, the City of West Palm Beach has decided to close Cone-y Island. The fun was able to Cone-tinue past the original end date of August 1, but Florida weather has since made it a bit too muddy. Severe weather last week caused the cancellation of the Back to School Bash which was scheduled for August 1, the games and prizes were originally postponed until this week’s Clematis by Night, instead, the prizes and activities will be saved for future fun this fall.

Clematis by Night will continue as scheduled , barring any weather restrictions, with TWO bands each Thursday night, from 6-9 p.m., for the rest of August. This week, “56 Ace” opens for “The Goodnicks”, the band is a 3-part melodic pop/rock ensemble, who perform all genres of music – from classic rock to Top 40, as well as original tunes. Live music enthusiasts looking for toe-tapping tunes are encouraged to come to the Waterfront to see what is so good about The Goodnicks.