Were You As Obsessed With “The Simple Life” As I Was?!

Oh my goodness I never missed an episode! There was no funnier duo since Laverne & Shirley! Yes they often crossed the line with tacky, but come on! That’s what made it so hilarious!!!



So imagine my sheer joy when the other day there were rumors going around that “The Simple Life” was going to be making a comeback! But….it wasn’t true.

Paris Hilton said: “FYI, Someone has made a fake fan account & invented this #TheSimpleLife rumor,” she wrote. “There is no truth to it. Yes, I love that show & I was approached again to do it. But I had to say no as I have an extremely busy work schedule traveling the world running my empire.”

I need to do that…..travel the world and run my empire. I want to be Paris Hilton!