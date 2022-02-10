“We’re gonna show exactly how dope we can be”: Dr. Dre, Mary J. and Snoop prepare for “one of the best halftime shows ever”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

“We’re gonna do it so big that they can’t deny us any more in the future.” That’s what Dr. Dre told reporters Thursday afternoon at a press conference previewing this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, which will feature him, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

Dr. Dre and Snoop pointed out that an all hip hop halftime show has been a long time coming. “Hip hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now,” said Dre. “So it’s crazy that it took…all of this time for us to be recognized.”

Meanwhile, Snoop noted, “This is what hip hop and the NFL is supposed to be about: moving forward. So we appreciate the NFL for even entertaining hip hop, because we know a lot of people didn’t want hip hop on stage. But we here now…and there ain’t nothin’ you can do about it!”

Added Dre, “We’re gonna open more doors for hip hop artists in the future. We’re gonna show exactly how professional we can be, how dope we can be on stage and how exciting we’re gonna be to the fans.”

Plus, Dre explained, “We want to inspire the kids…[so] maybe they can look up and say, ‘O.K, I can get there. I can do that one day.'”

Dre, who claimed he’d “manifested” the Rams into the Super Bowl, teased that there would be “surprises,” while Mary declared that she plans to “leave it all on the stage.”

“Let me tell you something…her part of this show is amazing,” Dre said of Mary. “I can’t say enough about how much she’s added to this show. She’s softened our edges up!”

Snoop clarified, “She keep it rough, though, ’cause it’s still gangsta.”

And while there were the usual jokes about wardrobe malfunctions, with Dre claiming he had to “talk Snoop and Eminem out of pulling their p*****s out,” he insisted, “We want to make sure everybody knows that this is one of the best halftime shows ever.”

After all, said the rap icon,”Who else could do this show here in L.A.?”

