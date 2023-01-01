“We’re doin the damn thing”: Jax gets engaged to boyfriend on New Year’s Eve

ABC/John Argueta

Jax had quite the New Year’s Eve: In addition to performing live in New York’s Times Square for an audience of millions, she also got engaged.

On her Instagram Story, Jax posted video and pictures of herself performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest Saturday night, as well as photos of herself flashing her engagement ring and kissing her boyfriend backstage. “It’s official. “We’re doin the damn thing,” she captioned the photo.

In another photo of herself showing off the ring, she wrote,”The one time I decided to get a purple sparkle manicure for no reason.”

Jax also posted a message from Chelsea Lascher, the pre-teen girl who Jax babysits; she’s the one who inspired the Jax to write “Victoria’s Secret.” Chelsea wrote, “I am so unbelievably happy for my best friends, you guys mean the world to me and you deserve this. I love you guys so much.”

In addition, Jax posted a photo on her Story of herself showing off her ring while posing with her fiancé, as well as New Year’s Rockin’ Eve co-host Liza Koshy and BTS member j-hope, another Rockin’ Eve performer.

It seems like Jax’s fiancé can take a hint: On December 27, she posted a TikTok documenting the moment when he surprised her with a puppy for Christmas. At one point in the video, he asks her to close her eyes to prepare for the surprise. She asks, “Is it an engagement ring?” When he says no, a disappointed Jax says, “Dang!”

