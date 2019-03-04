WENDY WILLIAMS WAS BACK TODAY!!!

The long-awaited return of Wendy Williams to television happened Monday. Williams had been on a leave of absence from The Wendy Williams Show for several months.

She told her audience, “I am doing swell.” Williams said she had been dealing with her Graves disease.

As for reports that her hiatus was about handling rumors of her husband Kevin Hunter allegedly cheating, Williams had no time for that.

She said, “I’m still very much in love with my husband. Don’t ask me about mine.” As she pointed to her wedding ring, Williams said, “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

