Welcome to my Haus: Lady Gaga to show off her new beauty line tonight on live stream

ABC/Rick RowellLady Gaga's new beauty line, Haus Laboratories, is now available for pre-order, but she's going to tell you all about it later today.

According to Refinery 29, starting at 6 p.m. ET on Amazon, Gaga and her makeup artist Sarah Tanno, the co-creator of the beauty line, will talk about every product, show you how to use them, and discuss the inspiration behind Haus Laboratories.

As previously reported, the collection includes shimmer powder, lip gloss and lip liner, packaged in different combinations, in six different shades.

The live stream is part of Amazon's Prime Day Live programming. Any products you pre-order today won't be shipped to you until September.

