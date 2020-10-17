Wear Them Or The Mouse Won’t Be Happy.

If you can’t wear a face mask properly, Mickey Mouse and friends would prefer that you make other vacation plans until the pandemic is through.

That’s the word from the Most Magical Place On Earth, which just updated its facial covering policy to include a warning that states if you can’t follow the rule, “please reschedule your Walt Disney World visit to a later time.”

Signage spelling everything out is up throughout the four parks, plus an audio message with the same information plays periodically.

Disney also requires that the mask fits their approved standard, noting that “neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable.”

Which leisure activities are you taking part in during these times?