Wealth management firm pulls out of Britney Spears’ conservatorship

Bessemer Trust, the wealth management firm approved Wednesday to act as co-conservator over Britney Spears‘ finances, has asked to be removed from the role.

Attorneys for Bessemer Trust filed resignation paperwork Thursday, noting that Britney’s testimony on June 23 indicated the conservatorship was not voluntary, as the firm understood it to be.

Bessemer Trust was not authorized to act as a co-conservator until Wednesday, so it has not taken any actions in the position, or had it taken any fees, according to the court documents.

Once the resignation is approved, Jamie Spears, the pop star’s father, will once again be the sole conservator of his daughter’s estate.

“Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee [Spears] objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship,” the documents read. “Petitioner [Bessemer Trust] has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

A conservatorship governing Britney’s personal affairs and finances has been in place since 2008, when the pop star was hospitalized twice for psychiatric evaluations. Jodi Montgomery was appointed to serve as conservator of Spears’ personal affairs in 2019, after Jamie Spears stepped down from the position.

Jamie Spears is still in charge of his daughter’s finances, despite the singer’s request last year to remove him from her conservatorship. The pop star had petitioned for her father to be suspended as a conservator as soon as a corporate fiduciary was put into a position of control.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny agreed to appoint Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator last November, but she declined to remove Jamie Spears from his role. That order was officially signed Wednesday.

Britney pleaded with a judge last month to end her conservatorship, claiming that it is “abusive” and is “doing me way more harm than good.”

