We Now Know When The Friends Reunion Will Be Filmed!

One of the biggest launching points for HBO Max was the announcement of the Friends reunion.

Because of coronavirus, the special event hasn’t been filmed yet. Show co-creator Martha Kauffman told The Wrap that the one-time reunion is expected to happen this summer.

Kauffman said, “We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.”

