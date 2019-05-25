We Knew National Enquirer Was Tacky, But This Takes It To A Whole New Low.

There’s a new ride at the National Enquirer Live! Theme Park that is causing lots of controversies.

The park, which is just four miles from Dollywood, has an attraction that highlights the car chase that led to the death of Princess Diana and folks aren’t happy about it at all.

The attraction is a 3-D presentation of the path that Princess Di took when paparazzi chased her and includes the flashbang that may have blinded the driver and caused the accident that led to her death.

“There’s no blood. There’s none of that,” said park spokesperson Robin Turner, “You see the car crash through computer animation. It’s definitely not in poor taste. It just shows the route of what happened.”

Do you think this attraction is in poor taste? I find it DISGUSTING!