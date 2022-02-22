“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is now Disney’s longest-running number-one hit

Disney

Yes, we are still talking about Bruno — because the viral song from Disney’s Encanto is once again the number one song in the U.S., spending a fourth straight week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is now the longest-running number one song from a Disney movie, either animated or live-action. It passes 1994’s “All for Love,” which Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart and Sting recorded for The Three Musketeers, which topped the chart for three weeks.

In addition, the Encanto soundtrack is number one on the Billboard 200 for a sixth week. This marks the first time in 29 years that a soundtrack and one of its songs simultaneously led both the album chart and Hot 100 charts for four weeks.

The last time that happened was when Whitney Houston‘s The Bodyguard ﻿topped the albums chart while “I Will Always Love You” dominated the singles chart between December 1992 and February 1993.

Elsewhere on the chart, Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” has risen to number two, after a record-setting climb of 57 weeks. ﻿GAYLE ﻿is also racing up the chars: Her hit “abcdefu” jumped into fourth place this week, up from last week’s seventh place finish.

