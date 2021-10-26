“We do life we do love”: Orlando Bloom’s sweet birthday message to Katy Perry

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime

Monday was Katy Perry‘s 37th birthday, and her partner Orlando Bloom celebrated her on Instagram on Tuesday with a sweet tribute.

Orlando posted a photo of the two of them at a birthday dinner, where Katy’s wearing a birthday tiara and looking at a plate of desserts with a candle in it. Orlando captioned the photo, “We do life we do love and it’s fun. I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you.” Awww.

For her part, Katy posted a video of her Monday appearance guest-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and captioned it, “A very productive 37 so far.” She then ticked off all the things she did on the show, including “Traded hats with Luke Bryan” and “danced like only a couple million folks were watching.”

Katy also gave away two tickets to her upcoming Las Vegas residency show, PLAY.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.