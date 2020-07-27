We Can Go Back To The Bahamas, But There’s A Catch

The Bahamas closed off to US visitors last week after spikes in coronavirus cases.

That ban has been lifted but there is a catch. Visitors from the United States can go to the Bahamas but are subject to a 14-day quarantine at a government facility. The traveler will have to pay for the expense. This new rule is in effect for anyone coming into the island country. Anyone over the age of 11 years old will need to produce a negative COVID test taken 10 days or less before travel.

There doesn’t seem to be much fun going on at all. The Bahamas also have a 7:00 pm curfew and all public and private beaches, including resort beaches, are closed.

