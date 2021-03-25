Hello my fellow Snack Lovers,

We are getting a new vending machine here at work and I couldn’t be happier!! I’ve have been asked to be one the Snack Consultants for this very exciting project. We are told that this vending machine is gonna be refrigerated!!! This is a BIG DEAL 0n so many levels!!! I’ve been trying to get a burrito machine in our place of business for quite some time. Even though we aren’t getting a burrito machine, this is still a win for the Snack Community. Checkout what the new vending machine looks like in the picture below!

I thought these were the most important snacks to have. I broke it down into several different categories. Please let me know if I forgot anything

Sandwiches/Frozen Food/Microwaveable Items

-Hot Pockets (This can be any kind)

-Wraps and or packaged sandwiches (All types of combinations)

-Microwavable Burritos

-Breakfast Sandwiches (Jimmy Dean does some extraordinary things)

-Uncrustables (all flavors)

-Flavored Oatmeal

-Microwaveable Cheeseburgers (Fast Bites or Big AZ does a really good job with these)

CHIPS

Doritos (Add these flavors as well: Taco, Spicy Sweet Chilli)

Pringles (All the flavors)

Combos (Pizza)

Bugles

Voodoo Chips

Cheese Doodles (Wise)

Sun Chips (French Onion flavor and Cheddar flavor)

Trail Mix but must have a ton of candy pieces in it

Chilli Cheese Fritos

Lays Potato Chips (All types of flavors)

COOKIES

Nutter Butter Cookies,

Soft batch chocolate chip cookies of any kind

Grandma’s Mini Sandwich Cremes

Double Stuffed Oreos (All flavors)

Keebler Fudge Stripe Minis

CANDY BARS

Snickers

Baby Ruth

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Kit Kat

Twix (Don’t be afraid to do Peanut Butter)

Take 5

Peanut M&M’s

Almond Joy

100,000 Grand

DRINKS

Yoo-Hoo

Hawaiian Punch

Squirt

Mountain Dew

Coke

Sprite

Gatorade

Crush (all flavors)

Cherry Coke

Ginger Ale

Thank you for taking the time to read this. You know I love talking snacks with you all. OK Good Looking, now go out there and get your snack on!!!

Sincerely,

Jason “Pizza” Pennington