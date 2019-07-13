Water, Water, Water, Water, Water, Water, Water, Water. Do You REALLY Need 8 Glasses A Day?

While the advice of washing back each calorie consumed with 1 ml of water has been around since 1945, we can sometimes forget that we take in water naturally from other sources, like fruits and other beverages.

According to Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, if you’re eating a normal diet, you’re likely over hydrating. “It’s probably best not to make yourself crazy trying to hit this mark,” the site reveals.

Ripley’s instead suggests that we listen to our bodies, taking note when feeling thirsty.

How much water do you drink each day? From which sources?