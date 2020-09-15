Watching 'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe dancing to her song made Lady Gaga cry

ABC/Eric McCandless

Lady Gaga laughed and cried while watching ABC’s Dancing with the Stars’ season premiere last night.

Gaga retweeted a clip of former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and her pro partner Artem dancing the cha cha cha to her hit “Stupid Love,” on Tuesday and wrote, “It is weird that this made me cry…I love watching people happy and dancing!”

Kaitlyn saw Gaga’s comment and replied, “Is it weird that you watching us dance to your song makes me SOB? But like a happy sob.“

She then added, “I’m never going to recover from lady Gaga watching me dance to her song.”

On Monday night’s premiere, Kaitlyn and Artem ended up tying for second place with a score of 20/30, and won lots of praise from the judges, and from host Tyra Banks, who compared her smile to Julia Roberts’.

But Lady Gaga also got a good laugh from Monday’s premiere: On her Instagram Story, she posted video of Tiger King star Carole Baskin, wearing leopard print and attempting to dance the Paso Doble to — wait for it — “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. The scores were…not good.



Gaga captioned the footage “2020” and you can hear her laughing hysterically and yelling, “Oh my God! Nooo!!”





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.