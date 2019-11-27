Watch Zedd in VR on Thursday after your food coma

Melody VR

Melody VRAfter eating yourself into a food coma on Thursday, you can relax and digest while checking out a concert by Zedd -- and you won't even have to leave your seat at the table to do it.

On Thanksgiving, the virtual reality music platform MelodyVR will release filmed live performances by various artists -- including the EDM superstar -- in immersive 360° virtual reality, which you can then watch on either your smartphone or your Oculus VR headset. All you need to do is download the MelodyVR app at your favorite app store.

Zedd's performance was filmed at L.A. State Historical Park during his Zedd in the Park one-day festival, which took place earlier this year.

“Zedd in the Park was one of my favorite shows this year and I’m so excited for my fans to be able to experience it in such a cool way with MelodyVR,” Zedd says in a statement.

Other acts whose live performances will be released on Thanksgiving include alt-rockers The Head and the Heart from Madison, Wisconsin, and rapper Trippie Redd from London's Wireless Festival.

