Watch WILLOW rock with Avril Lavigne in new “Grow” video

Dana Trippe

WILLOW and Avril Lavigne have premiered the video for their collaborative song, “Grow.”

While the track is about emotional growth, the video takes that idea literally with both WILLOW and Avril growing to the size of buildings as they walk through city streets.

Blink-182‘s Travis Barker plays drums on the song, but is not featured in the video. You can watch the “Grow” video now on YouTube.

“Grow” is featured on WILLOW’s new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, which was released in July. It also includes the Barker-featuring TikTok hit “Transparent Soul” and another TikTok fave, “Meet Me at Our Spot,” which is currently climbing the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

