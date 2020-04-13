Watch touching crowdsourced video for OneRepublic's "Better Days"

Interscope RecordsLast month, OneRepublic released their song "Better Days," which they wrote while under quarantine, and asked fans to submit footage of their own social-distancing experiences for use in the song's video.

The video has now arrived and it shows people from every corner of the globe, from first responders and essential workers to ordinary folks young and old, all working to fill their days while coping with not being able to be with their loved ones. That footage is interspersed with news reports about the spread of COVID-19, and shots of empty beaches, city streets and New York's Times Square.

And if that isn't enough incentive to watch, there are also plenty of shots of cute kids and adorable pets.

OneRepublic and their record company are donating a portion of the proceeds from the streaming of “Better Days” through September 2020 to benefit MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is helping those in the music community who are struggling during the pandemic.

OneRepublic recently postponed the release of their new album, Human, but when it comes out, "Better Days" will be on it.

