Watch the trailer for upcoming Billie Eilish documentary, 'The World's a Little Blurry'

The trailer for the upcoming Billie Eilish documentary The World’s a Little Blurry is out now.

The preview includes footage from the superstar singer’s childhood and early performances, in between shots of her pondering loss and interacting with her family, all set to an alternate version of her hit single “bad guy.” We also get a clip of Eilish and her brother Finneas‘ elaborate secret handshake.

The World’s a Little Blurry is set to hit theaters and premiere on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021.

This year, Eilish has released the new singles “Therefore I Am” and “my future,” as well as her James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die.”

By Josh Johnson

