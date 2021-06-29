Watch the trailer for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR Prom Concert Film,’ streaming tonight

Courtesy of Geffen Records

It’s prom night for Olivia Rodrigo and her fans, and you can get a sneak peek at what she has in store for you now: The trailer for her SOUR Prom Concert Film has dropped.

In the trailer, Olivia, wearing a shiny, short blue dress, gets picked up by a stretch limo and taken to the prom. Despite the presence of balloons and streamers, the whole event seems sort of menacing, and Olivia is definitely not happy to be there.

The fact that the trailer is set to Olivia’s song “Brutal” doesn’t help: in fact, the whole thing gives off major Carrie vibes. That’s the point, though — Olivia has pointed to the classic 1976 horror film as an aesthetic inspiration for the project.

The SOUR Prom Concert Film streams tonight on Olivia’s YouTube channel starting at 11:30 p.m. ET. It’ll be preceded by a pre-party that starts at 11 p.m. ET, where Olivia will answer fans’ questions and give a behind-the-scenes look at how the film came together.

As for the SOUR Prom Concert Film itself, it’ll feature Olivia performing songs from her critically acclaimed debut album, SOUR, which just returned to the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

