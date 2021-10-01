Watch the new trailer for ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ concert doc

Amazon Studios

A new trailer has dropped for Justin Bieber: Our World, the singer’s new concert documentary, set to air on Amazon Prime Video next week.

In the trailer, we see Justin preparing for his New Year’s Eve concert at the end of 2020. The show, a livestream event from the rooftop of the historic Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles that included more than 200 invited guests, marked his first concert in three years.

“I just wanted to create a night that was gonna bring people together and people could just let go and enjoy themselves,” Justin says in a voiceover.

The doc features behind-the-scenes footage of how the show came together during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as vlog-style footage captured by Bieber himself.

Justin Bieber: Our World, directed by Michael D. Ratner, debuts October 8 on Amazon Prime Video.

