Watch the new Mother's Day edition of Justin & Ariana's "Stuck with U"

SB Projects in conjunction with Def Jam Recordings and Republic RecordsAs if the video for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's new charity duet "Stuck With U" wasn't already sweet enough, get ready for the Mother's Day Edition of the clip.

Justin put out a call over the weekend on Twitter, asking fans to send in videos of themselves dancing with their moms, or simply being with them. Many of those clips have now been edited into a new version of the original "Stuck with U" video.

On Instagram, Justin wrote, "It’s out! Thanks for sending in all the #stuckwithumom videos. Thousands of you did. Really special. Made this for you guys and all the amazing moms and one special dad."

That "one special dad" recently passed away from COVID-19. He appears in a video sent in by his daughter, which shows them dancing together.

Justin and Ariana also included previously shot footage of themselves dancing with their own moms, Pattie and Joan, respectively. There's also footage of Ariana kissing her beloved grandma, affectionately known as "Nonna."

All net proceeds from the streams and sales of "Stuck with U" and its videos will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers, firefighters and other front line workers.

