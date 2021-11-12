Watch The Kid LAROI’s live performance of “Still Chose You” for VEVO LIFT

Courtesy VEVO

The Kid LAROI has debuted another video as part of his current status as VEVO’s final LIFT series artist for 2021.

The Australian star has created a live performance of his song “Still Chose You,” which shows him performing the song while wandering through a deserted, neon-lit, abandoned building.

The “Still Chose You” video follows the Footnotes version of LAROI’s hit, “Stay,” which gave fans some behind-the-scenes insight into the special effects-filled video.

The Kid LAROI is launching his End of the World headlining tour January 29 in Australia. He’s also working on his debut album, and it appears as though he’s trying to figure out which one he wants fans to experience first.

“Album before tour or?” he wrote on Instagram recently. “Not sure yet..”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

