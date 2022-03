Netflix dropped a three minute trailer for season 2 of Bridgerton.

The new season drops on March 25. This season is setting up for a spicy love triangle. Oldest Bridgerton, Anthony must ‘take a wife.’

As he courts Edwina he must first win over her sister Kate who he ends up falling for. Are you watching Bridgerton season 2 even if. that means no Rege-Jean Page?