Watch the Backstreet Boys compete to see who knows the most boy-band lyrics

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The Backstreet Boys are launching their DNA tour Friday in Las Vegas, so they appeared on Wednesday’s Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about it — and to sing, of course.

The five members of the group split up to participate in a game of “Throw Me a Line,” in which the object was to identify the boy band song by the lyric. AJ, Kevin and Brian played against Howie, Nick and Kelly, and at first, AJ, Kevin and Brian were ahead, correctly identifying Boyz II Men‘s “I’ll Make Love to You,” and singing it, as well.

Then Nick, Howie and Kelly identified *NSYNC‘s “Bye Bye Bye.” But then AJ, Kevin and Brian broke the tie by buzzing in as soon as they heard the host read the lyric, “All you people.”

Of course, it was Backstreet’s own “Larger Than Life,” which they then proceeded to sing. “It’s a shame we’re going back on tour — y’all don’t know the words?” AJ teased.

Kelly was surprised they were able to identify the song that quickly, to which Brian replied, “I WROTE that one!”

Discussing the tour, AJ joked, “Our kids were so happy that we were home for the past two years, but our wives were like, ‘You HAVE to go back to work. PLEASE go back to work!'”

Kelly also treated the audience to a “Kellyoke” performance of Backstreet’s “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.