Watch Taylor Swift rehearse some feline moves in "CATS" first look

GILES KEYTEBefore we get the first trailer for CATS on Friday, a new behind-the-scenes glimpse of the making of the movie musical has been released.

The “Look Inside” features the stars – including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo – discussing what being a part of the musical has meant to them, as we see scenes of them rehearsing on set.

“My first memories of performance go back to when I was in Pennsylvania growing up,” Taylor says in the clip. “My favorite thing was getting to be theatrical, to tell a story and I’ve always brought that sort of narrative element to my live shows.”

She goes on to explain how she came off her stadium tour and went right into rehearsals for CATS, in which she’ll play a feline named Bombalurina.

The clip also teases the film’s production design, use of state-of-the-art technology and combination of dance styles ranging from ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street to tap.

CATS -- also starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson – is set to hit theaters December 20.

