Watch Taylor Swift dance with Idris Elba in 'CATS,' show off her trailer & more in new behind-the-scenes video

Universal PicturesTaylor Swift wants to get you hyped for the release of her new movie, CATS, which hits theaters this Friday, so she's released a behind-the-scenes montage of what it was like to make the movie.

Titled "How to be a cat," the video takes us with Taylor to the movie set, where everything is three times bigger than it is in the real world. We also see her fancy on-set trailer, CATS creator Andrew Lloyd Webber's office, and the recording studio, where Taylor gets stuck in the vocal booth.

We also see Taylor learning how to move like a cat, and petting an on-set Sphynx cat -- that's the kind with no fur. "You look like a dragon!" Taylor coos.

Taylor also mentions that her character, Bombalurina, is a Bengal cat. "I had a Bengal cat as a child," she recalls. "They're psycho!"

The highlight is watching Taylor dance with Idris Elba, who plays Macavity the Mystery Cat.

"Me and Taylor Swift do a dance together, so I'm a little intimidated," says the actor. "But the whole team gave us a clap, y'know, it's like 'Welcome to show business!'"

Taylor captioned the montage, "Go see #CatsMovie in theaters December 20 (if you’re feline up for it )."

As you may remember, Taylor ended up putting a clip of Elba being interviewed by another CATS cast member, James Corden, on her album Lover: You can hear it right before the song "London Boy."

How To Be A Cat • Go see #CatsMovie in theaters December 20 (if you’re feline up for it 😻) pic.twitter.com/1T08VbFzKf — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 16, 2019

