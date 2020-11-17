Watch Surf Mesa perform stripped-down "ily" as part of Vevo DSCVR Artists to Watch 2021

Surf Mesa, the Seattle electronic musician behind the hit “ily (i love you baby),” has been chosen as one of VEVO DSCVR Artists to Watch 2021, and now he’s done two live performance videos for the video platform.

In one of the videos, Surf plays “ily” on a grand piano, accompanied by two violinists and two female vocalists, both of whom sing the vocal hook on the song.

In the other clip, Surf is joined by Gus Dapperton for their collaboration “Somewhere.”

Other artists on VEVO’s list of Artists to Watch 2021 include 24kGoldn, Flo Milli, Toosi and Remi Wolf.





By Andrea Dresdale

