Watch: Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer

Where’s Eleven?

Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things. We see the return of David Harbour‘s fan-favorite Jim Hopper, whose fate was left dangling at the end of last season’s finale.

Fans of the “upside down” got a small glimpse of what’s to come in the show’s forthcoming season thanks to the trailer, titled “From Russia with love…” In the short clip, a snowy scene shows workers constructing a railway line and one of them is revealed to be a bald Hopper.

But where’s Eleven? – Nikki