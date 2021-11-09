Watch sneak peek of Billie Eilish on ‘Sesame Street’

Screenshots Courtesy of Sesame Streetâs YouTube Page

Ahead of Billie Eilish’s guest spot on Sesame Street set to air next year, the show has released a sneak peek of her putting an educational spin on her song “Happier Than Ever.”

In the clip posted to YouTube and shared on Billie’s socials, the singer duets with The Count, changing the lyrics to be all about counting to two. They’re helped by Bert, Elmo and other Muppets.

“When I’m counting with you/I’m happier than ever,” she sings. “…Here is what we’ll do/Come on, let’s count to two.”

The 52nd season of Sesame Street debuts November 11 on Cartoonito on HBO Max, with new episodes — 35 in all — dropping every Thursday. Billie’s episode won’t air until June 16, 2022.

