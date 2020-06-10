Watch Sia and Maddie Ziegler bring her new song "Together" to life on 'The Tonight Show'

Sia gave her new song "Together" its TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, but instead of doing some sort of stripped-down acoustic performance of the tune, she created a mini performance video starring her favorite collaborator, Maddie Ziegler.

We assume that Sia and Maddie have been social-distancing together, because they make no attempt to remain six feet apart during the video. It features Sia sitting on a couch in a onesie wearing one of her face-obscuring wigs, while Maddie, in a pink unitard, dances around her, hugs her, pretends to bathe her, dresses her and, um, serves her pancakes.

At the end of the clip, the two are in each other's arms, as a crew member, wearing a mask and gloves, walks into frame and holds up a prop sun behind them. Sia ends by saying, "I love you, Jimmy!"

As previously reported, "Together" is from Sia's upcoming movie Music, and it's one of 10 new songs Sia wrote that are featured in the film. "Together" itself was co-written by Sia and Jack Antonoff, the go-to collaborator for the likes of Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Carly Rae Jepsen, Pink, St. Vincent and many more.



By Andrea Dresdale

