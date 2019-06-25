Watch Shawn Mendes drop Camila Cabello on her butt in behind-the-scenes "Señorita" video

Island Records

Island RecordsCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are taking fans behind the scenes of their steamy new video for “Señorita.” As it turns out, it took some practice for the two pals to convincingly play lovers.

The clip begins with the two of them at dance rehearsals, as Shawn declares it his “worst nightmare” because he doesn’t dance. All seems to be going fine until Shawn botches one of the moves and drops Camila. She’s fine and has a good laugh about it, but Shawn tells the camera, “You can’t just drop Camila Cabello. If I do that again, it’s over for me!”

We then see the first day of shooting with director Dave Meyers, where the two singers perform the dance scene for real. We also see Shawn figuring out the best way to take off his shirt during their sexy motel love scene, followed by both of them trying to shoot the scene without laughing.

This is just part one of the video’s behind-the-scene feature: Stay tuned for part two.

