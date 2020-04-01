Watch SHAED perform on MTV's #AloneTogether live stream series

Credit: Andrew Lee

Credit: Andrew LeeIf you've been having dreams of seeing SHAED live in concert, then perhaps you might be interested in watching them live online.

The "Trampoline" trio is playing MTV's #AloneTogether live stream series, which features live performances from artists amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch SHAED's set via MTV's Instagram tonight, April 1, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, be on the lookout for new SHAED music -- the group's debut album is due out later this year.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.