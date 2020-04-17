Watch Selena Gomez take on super-difficult 'Friends' trivia

In a video for Interview magazine, Selena fields some super-hard questions, such as which one of Joey's sisters Chandler made out with, what song Rachel sang at Barry and Mindy's wedding, and the name of Joey's Cabbage Patch Kid.

While Selena nails a bunch of them, including how many categories of towels Monica has -- eleven -- and the name of Joey's stuffed penguin -- Huggsy -- she ultimately only scores an 18 out of 29. She has a good excuse, though.

"All right, look, I'm not gonna lie," Selena says. "I've been watching some Will & Grace lately so I'm pretty rusty."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

