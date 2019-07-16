Watch Selena Gomez, Joe Jonas and more in first trailer for WE Day special

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE Day

Get your first glimpse of celebrities coming together for this year's WE Day: the trailer for the upcoming ABC special has been released.

The youth empowerment event was filmed back in April in Los Angeles and is set to air next month. It’s hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and will feature performances by Meghan Trainor and Pentatonix, as well as appearances by long-time WE Day participant Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, Joe Jonas and Chance the Rapper.

The event is part of a global movement spotlighting young people who are taking on challenging social issues and making a difference in their communities.

The WE Day special will air on Friday, August 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

