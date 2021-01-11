Watch Selena Gomez continue her cooking education in 'Selena + Chef' season two trailer

HBO Max

Selena Gomez is not quite finished with her journey to become a better chef.

In the new trailer for season two of her HBO Max at-home cooking series, Selena + Chef, the singer once again pairs up with some world-renowned chefs to tackle different meals. And as we can see from the clip, it won’t be without its fair share of kitchen mishaps.

“I’m not going to stop trying to get better. So I’m back in my kitchen to get schooled by the best chefs,” Selena says in the trailer.

This season, Selena will team up with chefs including Aarti Sequeira, Curtis Stone, Evan Funke, Graham Elliot, JJ Johnson, Jordan Andino, José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Marcela Valladolid, and Marcus Samuelsson. Similar to the first season, each episode will also spotlight a different charity.

Season two premieres on HBO Max with three new episodes on January 21. Three more episodes drop January 28, with the final three airing on February 4.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.