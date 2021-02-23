Watch Rick Astley make a cameo appearance as coaches sing his song in new 'The Voice' promo

In a promo for the new season of The Voice, coach Blake Shelton is looking at Polaroid pictures of the last time Nick Jonas was a judge on the show. That sends him into a hallucination in which he and fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, along with Nick, all perform Rick Astley‘s #1 1988 hit “Together Forever,” decked out in ’80s fashions. It’s a direct parody of the song’s original video.

At the end, Blake’s hallucination is abruptly ended by the real-life Nick, who comes up to him and says, “Hey, Blake! It’s good to be back.” When Blake just stares at him, Nick asks, “Are you O.K.?” Blake nods mutely, and turns back to his Polaroids.

But now, the photo in his hand shows a photo of Rick Astley himself, who comes to life, removes his sunglasses and gives Blake a wink.

The 20th — that’s right, 20th — season of The Voice returns to NBC March 1; Nick is back as a coach, having first served as one during Season 18.

By Andrea Dresdale

