Watch "really excited" SHAED jump from the "Trampoline" into 2020 on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

SHAED will close out 2019 by performing on the West Coast portion of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. Speaking to ABC Audio, the trio, made up of lead vocalist Chelsea Lee and multi-instrumentalist brothers Spencer and Max Ernst, says it feels "incredible" to be playing the annual special.

"When we got the opportunity to play, we were just so excited that we could do this," Spencer explains. "We're huge fans of the show."

"Yeah, we're really, really excited," Chelsea adds. "This is something that we grew up in, and just being able to tell our friends and family that we're playing this is really amazing."

Performing on NYRE marks a fitting end to SHAED's giant 2019. The group broke through this year with their hit single, "Trampoline," which conquered Billboard's Alternative Songs chart and peaked in the top 15 on the all-genre Hot 100.

Watching "Trampoline's" continued success, Chelsea says, has been "very, very cool."

"It's been incredible," Spencer explains. "We live in a house together, and we recorded [the song in] this house in Silver Spring, Maryland, and it's just incredible to see how it's grown in the last year. And now we're here playing the Dick Clark New Year's Eve, so it's awesome."

SHAED plans to keep jumping high into 2020 with their new single, "Thunder," and more music hopefully to come. And, of course, trying to keep to their New Year's resolutions.

"I feel like we always try to do a health kick for New Year's," Chelsea says. "But it doesn't last long."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 gets underway December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Other performers include Green Day, Post Malone, Alanis Morissette, The Jonas Brothers and more.

